Braving the cold, waiting for spring

This red-bellied woodpecker was spotted on a tree in western Champaign County. The red-bellied is common to woodland areas in Ohio, but also shows up around bird feeders this time of year. This one scared a flock of smaller birds away from a feeder of black-oil sunflower seeds. The red-bellied is more common than the red-headed woodpecker, which is a different bird.

