Runyan hams it up for Bad Art votes

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of promotional photos of amateur artists that will be printed in the Urbana Daily Citizen in coming weeks.

The polls are now open for the seventh annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Today’s featured artist is Mark Runyan of Oak View Farm Meats and Hippie and the Farmer.

As of Monday, the Lin Giampetro led the vote tallies online.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

The artists include Beth Adair, Chili Cook-Off chair; Dawn Allen, Arts Council president; Lin Giampetro, Sarica Manufacturing; Kraig Hissong of West Liberty-Salem Schools; Jamie Houseman, Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital; Melinda Morrison, The Ohio State University Extension Office; Erin Patton, State Farm Insurance; Mark Runyan, Oakview Farm Meats and Hippie and the Farmer; Nicole Rush; St. Paris Public Library; Kristen Sanders, retired CCAC director; Ellen Spinner, Gentle Care Health Center; Marcia Ward, retired educator; Greg Ward, Ward Construction; Dr. Christopher Washington, Urbana University; Nancy Zerkle, The Peoples Savings Bank; and Jim Tressel, former Ohio State football coach.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website , www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org . Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The “bad art” will be auctioned after dinner on March 2 at the Arts Council gallery. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

