Park District offers history, animal trivia, hiking

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark County Park District offers the following programs. To register for any of these programs, call the Park District office at 937-882-6000 or register at www.clarkcountyparks.org under Program Registration.

February Fireside History Chat

A Chat about Springfield History, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Davidson Interpretive Center, Bill Smith, Local historian

Enjoy a warm drink, historic Springfield treats, and chat about the history of life in the Springfield area. Dick Hatfield, of whom many people heard over their airwaves in Springfield for years, will be here to discuss his knowledge of Springfield’s history. Linda Anderson will be talking about her years working for the Wren’s Department Store.

Mad Hatter Tea Party

Saturday, Feb. 24, 10-11:30 a.m.

Davidson Interpretive Center

Go “mad” with us! Learn about some wild, wacky, “mad” animals with our “Top 10 Mad Animals” trivia. Have some Wonderland fun while you sip tea, eat some snacks and make a craft. Please dress up if you would like to, but it’s not required. And don’t be late…for this very important date! For ages 6 – 12. (This is a drop-off program, but parents may stay to wait if they would like to.)

Clark Park Hikers

Every Thursday, 9 a.m.

George Rogers Clark Park, Meet at Lower Parking Lot

Join Park District Volunteers each Thursday morning to enjoy a walk through the woods at George Rogers Clark Park. Experience the beauty and camaraderie found in the outdoors. Meet at the parking lot below the dam.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Clark County Park District.

