Looking Back – Cable

This circa 1900 photo (CCHS #A1852) is of a general store on Main Street in Cable. At one time the post office was in this building. The sign on the side of the building is an advertisement for Selz Shoes. Standing outside is a lady in a long dress. There are two gentlemen, one sitting on a chair under a tree and one standing holding a small girl’s hand. Note the wooden hitching post at the side of the building. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell Champaign County’s history. The society operates on donations and dues and has a free public museum of history at East Lawn Avenue in Urbana.

