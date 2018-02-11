Ohio News Briefs

Cops shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after conflict

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Police have shot and killed a domestic violence suspect following a confrontation with officers.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hilltop area of western Columbus, just hours after two Westerville police officers were killed responding to a different “potential domestic situation.”

Officers responded to the domestic-violence complaint at an Eldon Avenue home. They were told the suspect had fled the scene. Authorities found the suspect about a mile-and-a-half away on Letchworth Avenue. After a confrontation, police fatally shot the suspect.

Police have not released any further information on the officers involved or the suspect.

A suspect is in custody for the two officers killed.

Bus driver takes loaded handgun from kindergartner in Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in northeast Ohio are investigating how a 5-year-old boy managed to carry a loaded handgun onto a school bus.

The Alliance Review reports the kindergartner thought the .32-caliber revolver he put in his backpack for show-and-tell at an Alliance elementary school was a pellet gun.

A bus driver took the weapon from the boy Friday morning after he showed it to students on the bus and gave it to police when they arrived at school. Parents at Alliance Early Learning School were called Friday morning about the incident and parents throughout the district were informed Friday afternoon.

Police say the boy lives with his grandmother and that Stark County’s children’s services agency has been notified. An Alliance police lieutenant says endangering children charges will be referred to a prosecutor.

Attorney seeks trial move for teen charged with burying baby

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The attorney representing a teen charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio has asked a judge to move the woman’s trial to another county because of publicity.

The change of venue request was made Friday in Warren County in the case of 18-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson, who faces aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and other charges after the baby’s remains were found in July in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell has said Richardson, a former high school cheerleader, burned and buried her full-term baby outside her family’s home within a few hours of giving birth in May.

Richardson’s trial is scheduled to begin April 16. She has pleaded not guilty.

Hunters check over 186K deer in state’s hunting season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say hunters checked more than 186,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s 2017-2018 hunting season, over 4,000 more than last year.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the 186,247 deer harvested compares with 182,169 deer checked in during the 2016-2017 season.

The department says regulations the past three seasons have been designed to allow for moderate herd growth in most of the state. Herd growth is achieved by reducing the harvest and protecting females.

ODNR officials say Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

A publication from the National Shooting Sports Foundation says hunting has an economic pact of more than $853 million in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more.

Ohio Statehouse to feature new painting portraying Lincoln

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Statehouse is unveiling a new painting featuring a historical event involving President Abraham Lincoln.

“Greeting Lincoln” by artist Pamela Patrick White depicts then President-elect Lincoln addressing a joint session of the Ohio General Assembly on Feb. 13, 1861.

The painting will hang just outside the Ohio House chambers. It will be unveiled Tuesday, 157 years after Lincoln’s speech.

Lincoln also visited the Statehouse in 1859 as a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. His body lay in state at the Statehouse on April 29, 1865, after his assassination.

White and her husband, Bryant White, paint scenes from 18th Century America, including the American Revolution, the French and Indian War, and eastern U.S. Native Americans.

Ohio man kicked by police arrested for spitting on officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man seen in a viral cellphone video being kicked by an officer who was later fired has been arrested and charged with spitting on police in Ohio’s capital city of Columbus.

WSYX-TV reports 27-year-old DeMarko Anderson was arrested early Friday after police said he punched a bar employee while being escorted outside and struck people leaving the establishment near the Ohio State University campus.

Court records show Anderson has been charged with a felony for allegedly spitting in the face of a Columbus police officer while sitting in the back of a police vehicle after his arrest. Records don’t indicate if he has an attorney.

Columbus officer Zachary Rosen was fired in July after a video recorded him purportedly kicking Anderson in the head during an arrest last April.