Get tips for your backyard veggie garden

SPRINGFIELD – Calling all gardeners! It takes a bit of know-how to grow a good vegetable garden. Register for the 4th annual Backyard Vegetable Garden Workshop, to be held Saturday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Springfield High School, 701 E. Home Road, Springfield.
Cultivate your gardening skills by learning best practices for successful vegetable gardening. This year’s line-up includes Pam Bennett with Eat Your Landscape, Celeste Welty with How to Manage Insect Pests with Minimal Use of Chemicals, Rudy Moyer with Heirlooms – The Good, the Bad, and the Tasty, David Andre with Composting for the Backyard Gardener, and Kathy Green with Preserving Your Home Garden.
Deadline for registration is March 8; you must pre-register. The cost is $30 per person. Price includes lunch catered by Seasons Bistro. Registration information is at http://go.osu.edu/vegetablegarden.
Credit card on-line registration is at http://go.osu.edu/2018clarkvegetablegarden
Doors open at 8:15 a.m. for check-in. For more information on garden programs visit http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden or call 937.521.3860. The program is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension, SEEDS Community Garden Program.
Submitted by Ohio State Extension, Clark County.