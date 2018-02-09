Get tips for your backyard veggie garden

SPRINGFIELD – Calling all gardeners! It takes a bit of know-how to grow a good vegetable garden. Register for the 4th annual Backyard Vegetable Garden Workshop, to be held Saturday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Springfield High School, 701 E. Home Road, Springfield.

Cultivate your gardening skills by learning best practices for successful vegetable gardening. This year’s line-up includes Pam Bennett with Eat Your Landscape, Celeste Welty with How to Manage Insect Pests with Minimal Use of Chemicals, Rudy Moyer with Heirlooms – The Good, the Bad, and the Tasty, David Andre with Composting for the Backyard Gardener, and Kathy Green with Preserving Your Home Garden.

Deadline for registration is March 8; you must pre-register. The cost is $30 per person. Price includes lunch catered by Seasons Bistro. Registration information is at http://go.osu.edu/vegetablegarden.

Credit card on-line registration is at http://go.osu.edu/2018clarkvegetablegarden

Doors open at 8:15 a.m. for check-in. For more information on garden programs visit http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden or call 937.521.3860. The program is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension, SEEDS Community Garden Program.

OSU Exstension hosts annual veggie garden workshop

Submitted story

Submitted by Ohio State Extension, Clark County.

