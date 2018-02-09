Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

My name is Faith and I am a sweet cat looking for a purr-fect home to call my own. I hope to find a family who can give me lots of tasty food to eat, a warm, snugly bed to sleep in, and plenty of love and attention every day for the rest of my life. I was found taped inside a box and brought to the shelter. I am very shy and quiet. I am up to date on my shots and spayed. I am litter box trained and I tested negative for feline leukemia. Please remember that all new pets need some time to learn the rules of a new home, so be patient with me as I make that transition. If you think you can give me the kind of life I deserve, drop by Paws Animal Shelter to get to know me and find out how to add me to your family.

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call PAWS at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

What a handsome boy, I am! My name is Fabio, and I think I’m pretty fabulous. I am a 3 1/2-year-old Lab mix. I’m so hoping that my new family will come and take me home for Valentines Day. I promise I will give my heart to you and your whole family.

I get along well with other dogs and I don’t really mind the kitties either.

Sometimes I’m a bit shy, at first, but as soon as the kennel door opens I am a friendly, loving guy. I walk well on a leash and I love car rides.

I’m really a sweet boy who would make a great “best friend.” Please come and meet me at PAWS.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

“When I needed a hand, I found your paw.” The Champaign County Animal Welfare League invites you to meet Possum, an Amish puppy mill rescue. She is a 5-year-old Sharpei mix and weighs 35 pounds. Possum is shy at first but warms up with a little attention. She will make a great companion for someone who will give her the love that she deserves. Possum is close to being completely potty trained but still needs some training from a patient owner. She would do well with older, dog-savvy children. Possum is good with other dogs and is indifferent to cats. She is spayed and completely vetted which includes being up to-date on vaccines: D2PPL, Bordetella, BiValent Flu, and Rabies. Possum is microchipped and was heartworm-tested negative as well as on flea and heartworm prevention. If you are interested in Possum, you must have an approved application which can be found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or you can fill one out at our facility, Wednesday through Saturday 12pm-5:30pm. The adoption fee is $150.00 cash or credit card. Please, no checks.

February Feline is almost over! During February Feline month, it is only $25.00 to neuter a cat, (male or female.) We only have 13 spots left, so don’t miss this amazing deal. Our memberships will allow you to have access to the indoor/outdoor dog park, agility course, and grooming facility and much more. The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is located 3858 State Route 56 Mechanicsburg, OH 43044 and you may call during regular business hours at 937-834-5236.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Angel and I am a senior looking for a senior to love. I am 10 years old, spayed, up to date on shots and house trained. That means I am really, really ready for my new forever home! My person passed away and I came in with Dottie and Minnie. Dottie has been adopted, Minnie is still available. I am free in the Senior to Senior program here at Barely Used Pets. If you are a Senior person, come in and see me! But hey, if you are not a senior person and you want to have a sweet girl with really, really big ears to snuggle next to on the sofa…well, we can watch whatever you want! Please come and spend a little time with me and maybe, just maybe you have a little room in your heart and your home for one pint-sized girl. I promise to keep you warm on whatever side I am snuggled up next to!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are closed on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Miss Angel says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Sweet and shy, Faith is waiting for a loving person or family to adopt her from PAWS Animal Shelter. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_PAWSCatWeb.jpg Sweet and shy, Faith is waiting for a loving person or family to adopt her from PAWS Animal Shelter. Fabio, 3 1/2, is a Lab mix who would love to be adopted from PAWS Animal Shelter. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_PAWSDogWeb.jpg Fabio, 3 1/2, is a Lab mix who would love to be adopted from PAWS Animal Shelter. A bit shy at first, 5-year-old Possum is happy to be away from a puppy mill and being treated well at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. She’ll be even happier with a family of her own. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_LeagueDogWeb-1.jpeg A bit shy at first, 5-year-old Possum is happy to be away from a puppy mill and being treated well at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. She’ll be even happier with a family of her own. Ten-year-old Angel is looking for a fellow senior – of the human variety – to call her own. Her previous owner died and she awaits a new home at Barely Used Pets. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_BarelyWeb-1.jpg Ten-year-old Angel is looking for a fellow senior – of the human variety – to call her own. Her previous owner died and she awaits a new home at Barely Used Pets.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.