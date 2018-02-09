CTS to give free rides on Valentine’s Day

Rides with the Champaign Transit System (CTS) will be free on Valentine’s Day.

CTS Director Gary Ledford said all rides within Champaign County on Wednesday will be free.

The promotion is part of an Ohio Public Transit Association statewide initiative to celebrate Transit in Ohio, according to the association’s website. On Wednesday, participating transit agencies will give free rides in their vehicles or promote the need for public transit in their communities.

As of Friday morning, Ledford said 140 trips had been scheduled for Wednesday. Interested parties can schedule a trip 48 hours in advance by contacting 653-8747.