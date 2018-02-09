North Elementary students part of Operation Valentine

Operation Valentine is a national program in which thousands of volunteers produce valentines and other notes of gratitude to U.S. service members stationed overseas. In Urbana, Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services is spearheading the movement with help from students at Urbana North Elementary School participating in the Great Kindness Challenge.

Students at North Elementary School are assisting Operation Valentine by producing decorative hearts and writing notes on them.

Matthew Arnett of Mrs. Kay Trout’s class shows his creation for Operation Valentine. He is a student at Urbana North Elementary. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_IMG_9715.jpg Matthew Arnett of Mrs. Kay Trout’s class shows his creation for Operation Valentine. He is a student at Urbana North Elementary. Submitted photos Students in Mrs. Kay Trout’s class work on their art for Operation Valentine. Pictured are: (left side of picture, top to bottom) Victoria Music and Unique Brenneman; (right side of picture, top to bottom) Andrew Laughbaum, Brooklyn Swain and Karson Collins. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_IMG_9716.jpg Students in Mrs. Kay Trout’s class work on their art for Operation Valentine. Pictured are: (left side of picture, top to bottom) Victoria Music and Unique Brenneman; (right side of picture, top to bottom) Andrew Laughbaum, Brooklyn Swain and Karson Collins. Submitted photos