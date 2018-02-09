Triad DECA members advance to state competition

NORTH LEWISBURG – Eight Triad DECA members earned medals at the District 7 Ohio DECA competition on Jan. 23. The Triad DECA members are part of Ohio Hi-Point’s supply chain management satellite program at Triad High School.

The DECA competition consists of a test of business and marketing knowledge and an application element that shows applied learning. Students competed in 31 events ranging in business, marketing, entrepreneurship, sales, hospitality, restaurant and finance. Placing in the top four in an event earned the student a medal.

The following students earned medals: Caelie Flora, Klinton Driscoll, Nate Culp, Jackson Lightle, Eli Carson, Cassey Poe, Tori Thomas and Andy Martin.

District 7 DECA includes schools from Olentangy, Olentagy Orange, Olentagy Liberty, Licking Heights, Gahanna Lincoln, Pickerington North, Reynoldsburg, Marysville and Triad.

The Ohio DECA competition will be held March 9 and 10 in Columbus. Top finishers at the state event will advance to the DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta in April.

From left are Caelie Flora, Klinton Driscoll, Nate Culp, Jackson Lightle, Eli Carson, Cassey Poe, Tori Thomas and Andy Martin. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_DECAWeb.jpg From left are Caelie Flora, Klinton Driscoll, Nate Culp, Jackson Lightle, Eli Carson, Cassey Poe, Tori Thomas and Andy Martin. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

