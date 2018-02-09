Ohio News Briefs

Ohio court upholds death sentence for Craigslist killer of 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers.

The court ruled Friday in the case of death row inmate Richard Beasley. The 58-year-old Beasley was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on a southeastern Ohio farm.

The court rejected arguments by Beasley’s attorneys that he was denied a fair trial because a judge rejected requests to move the trial because of publicity, and that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him.

The court ordered Beasley resentenced on noncapital charges including attempted murder and robbery.

Defense attorney Donald Gallick said he was disappointed, and planned an appeal in the federal courts.

Ohio prosecutor looking into allegations against instructor

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor is looking into allegations against a flute instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati sexual harassment investigation.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported earlier this week that the school’s investigation into complaints in 2016 against then-professor Bradley Garner found evidence of “pervasive” misconduct, including “unwanted sexual advances and verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature” back to the 1990s.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) told The Enquirer that the university has been cooperative as he seeks to “examine what they have” before deciding whether to pursue a case.

The College-Conservatory Of Music’s interim dean recommended firing Garner, but the 61-year-old star flutist remained until his December retirement. He denied the accusations in a sworn affidavit, calling the school’s investigation a “rumor-seeking, undisciplined witch hunt.”

Cleveland warns hospitals woman might try to steal baby

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police are warning hospitals that a woman under investigation for fundraisers connected to false claims she was pregnant and had cancer might try to steal a baby.

Cleveland.com reports the Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital outside of Cleveland has posted fliers with Dawn Brown’s photo in its maternity ward after receiving a warning from Cleveland police.

The Cleveland Clinic said in a statement Thursday that the hospital is taking “extra measures” to ensure patient safety.

The flier says Brown had scouted Fairview Hospital’s birthing center and was familiar with procedures there.

Brown married Cleveland police officer Kenneth Brown in November. A Cleveland police spokeswoman says he retired Wednesday.

The Cleveland police internal affairs unit is investigating whether he knew his wife had lied about being pregnant or having cancer.

Ohio Amish man dies after horse-drawn trailer overturns

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — An Amish man has been crushed to death by a load of lumber when his horse-drawn trailer overturned in northeast Ohio’s Ashland County.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports 51-year-old Meno Yoder, of Polk, died in an accident that occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Route 89 in Jackson Township.

The State Highway Patrol says Yoder fell from the flat-bed trailer after it left the roadway and that a large load of lumber he was transporting fell on top of him.

Somali refugee reunites with 11-year-old daughter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio refugee has reunited with her 11-year-old daughter after eight years apart.

WBNS-TV reports Zahra Ali came to the United States from Somalia in 2014. She was able to bring her daughter Sarah Ahmed, but her other daughter Sumaya Ahmed was unable to join.

Ali says she filed for a “Follow to Join” benefit under immigration law for Sumaya soon after arriving in the U.S. On Saturday, Sumaya’s plane landed in Columbus and she was able to see her mother’s face for the first time in eight years.

Community Refugee and Immigration Services says only seven Somalis have been allowed to the U.S. since an appeals court overruled President Donald Trump’s travel ban in December.

Sumaya tearfully said she is “very, very happy” to be with her family again.

Prosecutors re-indict former model in murder-for-hire plot

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors have re-indicted a former Ohio model accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill the mother of her two stepdaughters.

Tara Lambert was sentenced in 2016 to seven years in prison after she was convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. An appeals court overturned her conviction in 2017, saying there was a paperwork error in her original indictment.

The 35-year-old Ashville woman is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for her arraignment on two charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Lambert is suing her original attorney claiming he provided ineffective counsel.

Her new attorney, Sam Shamansky, tells The Columbus Dispatch he plans to work “professionally, diligently and ethically” in their defense.

Workers get class action status in suit against glass plant

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has granted class action status to workers suing a Chinese glass maker in southwest Ohio over pay practices.

Several employees of Fuyao Glass America in Moraine allege that they were not properly paid for overtime work and were not fully relieved of their duties during lunch breaks.

The company has denied the accusations and disputed the class certification.

The Dayton Daily News reports the company was ordered Wednesday to hand over a list of employees from the last three years so that attorneys can contact them about joining the lawsuit. Those who can join the class-action suit include current and former Fuyao production workers in the last three years.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Dayton was first filed in 2017 by a former Fuyao employee.