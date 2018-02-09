UHS reunion committee seeks 1968 classmates

The Urbana High School class of 1968 is planning its 50th year reunion, with a mixer Friday night, Aug. 3, at La Palma Mexican Restaurant on East state Route 29 (no tickets) and dinner Saturday night, Aug. 4, at the DAV/VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. (prepaid tickets). Event planners ask the public’s help in spreading the word to members of the class or emailing their addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and current last names to Sharon Astorino Waddle: sherrylu@juno.com or 937-360-9124. For reunion and reservation info, visit the facebook page (urbana high school class of 1968) or https://www.alumniclass.com/urbana-high-school-oh