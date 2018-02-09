Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services was presented with an award Thursday for giving the most winter clothing items as part of a challenge by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

In December, Champaign County businesses were asked to donate winter hats and mittens as part of the Warm for Winter Challenge. Chamber members were challenged to collect these items through the end of January which chamber administrative coordinator Susie Koennecke said resulted in a total of 1,179 items being collected and donated to all schools in the county.

Walter & Lewis collected a total of 170 hats and mittens.

“We do several things with the Chamber and our philosophy as a company is really about community,” Walter & Lewis owner Frank Lewis said. “We’re not just a business in the community, we’re part of making the community better to live in.”

Lewis said he was not surprised his company had the most donations from Chamber members as this was the goal.

Even though the challenge has concluded, Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess said donations are still coming in.

“The level of support for the project is not what we expected, but in a good sense,” Hess said.

The Chamber also received homemade items and cash donations which were used to purchase jackets for children.

Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services Owner Frank Lewis holds an award the company received for donating the most items as part of the Warm for Winter Challenge. The challenge encouraged members of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce to donate winter hats and gloves for children across the county. Walter & Lewis donated a total of 170 items. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Chamber1.jpg Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services Owner Frank Lewis holds an award the company received for donating the most items as part of the Warm for Winter Challenge. The challenge encouraged members of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce to donate winter hats and gloves for children across the county. Walter & Lewis donated a total of 170 items. Nick Walton | Urbana Daily Citizen Frank Lewis, owner of Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services, received an award Thursday as his company donated the most items during the Warm for Winter Challenge. The challenge encouraged members of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce to donate winter hats and gloves for children across the county and resulted in over 1,100 donated items. Pictured with Lewis from left to right include Chamber student intern Abby Urquhart, chamber administrative coordinator Susie Koennecke, and Chamber executive director Lydia Hess. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Chamber2.jpg Frank Lewis, owner of Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services, received an award Thursday as his company donated the most items during the Warm for Winter Challenge. The challenge encouraged members of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce to donate winter hats and gloves for children across the county and resulted in over 1,100 donated items. Pictured with Lewis from left to right include Chamber student intern Abby Urquhart, chamber administrative coordinator Susie Koennecke, and Chamber executive director Lydia Hess. Nick Walton | Urbana Daily Citizen

Walter & Lewis heats up competition

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.