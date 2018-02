The Tractor Supply Co. is accepting applications from FFA chapters seeking grants for sustainable agriculture-focused projects. To qualify for a grant, FFA advisors should visit www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing and submit an application by Wednesday, Feb. 14. Grants, which are awarded to chapters in the spring, have a value between $500 and $5,000. For more details, visit www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing.

Submitted story

Submitted by Tractor Supply Co.

Submitted by Tractor Supply Co.