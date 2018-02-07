Posted on by

Weather delaying Urbana’s recycling pickup


Due to inclement weather, the city of Urbana’s curbside recycling contractor, Rumpke, has delayed service during the week of Feb. 5 by one business day. The regular Wednesday pickup schedule for locations west of East Lawn Avenue and north of U.S. Route 36 (Miami/Scioto) is delayed until Thursday. In addition, the regular Thursday pickup schedule for locations east of East Lawn Avenue (including East Lawn Avenue) and south of U.S. 36 (including Miami/Scioto) is delayed until Friday. Regular service will resume during the week of Feb. 12.

