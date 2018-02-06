Ohio News Briefs

Off-duty officer shoots armed teen suspect after robbery

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (AP) — Police say an off-duty officer shot and wounded a 17-year-old suspect who pointed a gun at him after a robbery at a southwestern Ohio gas station.

Investigators say the Miami Township officer saw the teen pointing a gun at cars Monday afternoon in an apparent carjacking attempt near the gas station just off Interstate 75, a few miles south of Dayton. Police say the officer confronted the teen, who aimed toward the officer and was then shot.

Police say the suspect was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later taken to a juvenile detention center.

No injury to the officer was reported.

Pro-Democrat PAC backs Connie Pillich for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A political action committee dedicated to electing Democratic women has endorsed Connie Pillich, the lone female remaining in the Democratic May primary for governor.

Backing from EMILY’s List could boost Pillich, a former Air Force captain and ex-state lawmaker, in a five-way primary that includes former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray and former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH’-nich).

Cordray, a former state attorney general and treasurer, and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill plan to turn in their petitions on Tuesday, a day ahead of the filing deadline. The fifth candidate is Youngstown-area state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN’-ee).

EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock says it’s “beyond time” for Ohio to elect a woman governor. Her group’s endorsement of Pillich comes amid a wave of women seeking election nationwide.

Former college student sentenced to 5 years in prison

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — A judge has handed down the maximum sentence to a former Ohio college student charged with sexually assaulting an unconscious woman and capturing it on video.

Nicholas Cristescu, of Cleveland, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday. The 20-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition. Other charges of rape and sexual battery were dismissed.

Prosecutors say the former Miami University student recorded himself having sex with the woman after giving her a drug that rendered her unconscious in October 2017.

The victim said during Cristescu’s sentencing hearing Monday that her life “will never be the same.”

Cristescu’s attorney said that his client has expressed remorse and he “sincerely and profusely apologizes” to the victim.

Cristescu will be classified as a Tier I sex offender.

Ohio will have lottery for tickets to Kasich’s annual speech

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-siks) office will have an online lottery for Ohioans seeking tickets to the Republican’s final State of the State speech in suburban Columbus.

This year’s address will take place at Otterbein University on March 6 in Westerville, near where the governor lives.

Kasich in past years has delivered the annual speech in Marietta, Lima, Medina (meh-DY’-nuh), Steubenville (STOO’-behn-vihl) and Wilmington, rather than at the Ohio Statehouse.

His office says residents hoping to attend the address can enter a lottery by submitting their names through the office’s website . Each person can request two free tickets. The deadline is noon on Feb. 23.

In past years, about 50 tickets have been made available. Those who are chosen will be notified by email by Feb. 28.

Ohio program helps ex-foster kids make adult transition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has launched a program to help young adults who have aged out of the foster care system make the transition to living independently.

The Bridges program provides housing and help with utilities, clothing and groceries to youth who leave foster homes on or after turning 18 but who are not yet 21.

Cynthia Dungey is director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. She says Bridges can be a helping hand many youth need during a turbulent time.

To be eligible, former foster kids must be in school, working, participating in an employment program, or have a medical condition that prevents them from going to school or working.

The state is running the program through a contract with Child and Family Health Collaborative of Ohio.

Court throws out death sentence for Ohio boy’s 1985 slaying

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has thrown out a three-decades-old death sentence for a man convicted in the rape, torture and murder of a 12-year-old Ohio boy.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati says death row inmate Danny Hill can’t be executed because he is mentally disabled.

A three-judge panel convicted the 51-year-old Hill of aggravated murder following the 1985 attack on Raymond Fife in Warren.

The U.S. Supreme Court has banned the execution of people with mental disabilities. Courts use a three-part test when measuring mental disability including IQ, skill level and whether the disability showed itself before age 18.

The appeals court said last week that Hill meets all three measures without question.

The Attorney General’s Office couldn’t immediately say if an appeal was planned.