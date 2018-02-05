Capturing the beauty of winter

These artistic photos from an Urbana area photographer show winter at the micro-level. Amber Hillman’s Photography submitted them for Urbana Daily Citizen readers to enjoy. The primitive groundhogs predicted a full-length winter on Feb. 2 and the scientific weather forecast for the next 10 days is agreeing with that prediction: more cold and snow.

