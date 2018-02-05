Retired teachers to meet Feb. 13

The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association will meet on Tuesday, February 13 at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Nazarene on East Route 29 at Dugan Road.

The theme for the day will be Valentine’s Day and care for one’s heart. Chuck Spinner and President Linda Fullerton will present “The healthy heart from the local level to the most prestigious Olympic Athlete.”

The luncheon will be catered by The Farmer’s Daughter. Members are reminded to bring their volunteer hours.

To register for the luncheon, please notify Pat Detwiler prior to February 10 by calling 937-465-4446, or e-mail her at tdetwiler@woh.rr.com.

Submitted story

Information from Jan Ebert.

Information from Jan Ebert.