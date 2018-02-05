Posted on by

3D Archery Tournament a success

Pictured from left to right are: Kaitlyn Swank, Trever Pence, Carter Smith, and Garrett Cauley (all from Graham Middle School), and Domnick Miller and Christian Hoberty (both from Urbana High School).


The Urbana University Shooting Sports Club hosted the Third Annual NASP 3D Archery Tournament last Saturday in the Grimes Center.

The winners from the tournament were Kaitlyn Swank, Trever Pence, Carter Smith and Garrett Cauley of Graham Middle School, along with Dominick Miller and Christian Hoberty from Urbana High School.

In addition, the event brought in 22 cans of food from attendees and spectators, which were donated to the Caring Kitchen.

The Blue Knights and club director Ken McCabe would like to thank all those involved in assisting with the event operation, including members of Champaign County Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited.

