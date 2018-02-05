Ohio News Briefs

Autopsy planned on girl, 2, found on porch in freezing temps

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio investigators in the case of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive on a porch in freezing weather are awaiting autopsy results to learn how she died.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that the toddler’s mother found her Friday on the front porch of their apartment in Akron.

Authorities have identified the girl as Wynter Parker. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office was scheduled to perform an autopsy Monday.

WJW-TV reports that the mother told a 911 dispatcher she found the toddler “frozen” outside. Temperatures in the area on Friday ranged between 12 and 19 degrees Fahrenheit (-11 and -7 degrees Celsius).

The girl died after she was taken to a hospital.

No charges have been filed.

