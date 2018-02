LeVan, Zizzo honored at Triad

Pictured are 2018 Sadie’s King and Queen, Kierstyn ‘Kiki’ Zizzo and Hadley LeVan. The Sadie’s event is part of Triad High School’s Winter Homecoming each year. LeVan and Zizzo were honored at Friday night’s game, where Triad defeated Fairbanks, 47-44, led by a strong performance from LeVan with a game-high 28 points.

