Market Street Community Gardens will be taking applications for the 2018 growing season at a meeting of all returning and interested new gardeners on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Champaign County Library meeting room. The Market Street Community Gardens are located at 222 E. Market St. Anyone is invited to join in and start growing their own vegetables. For more information contact Charlene Stapleton 937-653-8418.

Submitted story

Information from Charlene Stapleton.

