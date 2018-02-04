Love history? Help restore cemetery near Kiser Lake

The Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC is announcing its first work day of 2018. The work day is planned for Sunday, Feb. 11, beginning the all-day effort at 10 a.m.

The cemetery to be cleared of debris is the Ward Cemetery, also known as the Evans-McAlexander Cemetery in the northern interior of Kiser Lake State Park, off the old Airport Road.

Volunteers are invited to join in the work, which is being spearheaded by the Champaign County Horseman Council.

The work will be heavy-duty, with persons bringing chain-saws and strong rakes, etc. There is difficult terrain approaching the cemetery. Those who enjoy a challenge and revelation of history may find it interesting to note that the four post holes defining the cemetery have been discovered. Yet to be found are possibilities for the foundation of a church, perhaps once located on the property.

Persons who wish to volunteer should call Linda Imke for further information and to register to assist. She may be reached at 937-638-8518.

Submitted story

Information from Jan Ebert.

Information from Jan Ebert.