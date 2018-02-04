Locals among ‘Best of Ohio’

Ohio Magazine asked its readers and website visitors to vote for their favorites throughout the state. Champaign and Logan counties were heavily represented in the list released in January.

The Simon Kenton Trail multi-use path – which spans Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties – was chosen as Ohio’s best bike trail. (simonkentonpathfinders.org)

Attractions in Champaign County named to the list were:

– Best Food Truck: Dine & Dash, Urbana (makethedash.com)

– Best Canoe/Kayak rentals: Birch Bark Canoe Livery, Urbana, 1455 River Road, Urbana – which rents kayaks and canoes for enjoyment of the Mad River. (birchbarkcanoelivery.com)

Attractions in Logan County named to the list were:

– Best Park Camping: Indian Lake State Park, 13156 N. state Route 235, Lakeview (parks.ohiodnr.gov/indianlake)

– Best Winter Destination: Mad River Mountain, 1000 Snow Valley Road, Zanesfield (skimadriver.com)

– Best Burger: Don’s Downtown Diner, 208 S Main St., Bellefontaine

– Best Coffee Shop/Roaster: Native Coffee, 200 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine (nativecoffee.com)

– Best Farmers Market: Logan County Farmers Market, Bellefontaine (logancountyfarmersmarket.com)

– Best Ohio-Made Candy: Maries Candies, 311 Zanesfield Road, West Liberty (mariescandies.com)

– Best Outdoor Dining/Patio: Brewfountaine, 211 S. Main St., Bellefontaine (brewfontaine.com)

– Best Independent Boutique: Peachtree, 129 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine (peachtreeboutique.com)

Attractions in Clark County named to the list were:

– Best Ice Cream: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs (youngsdairy.com)

To view the entire list, log on to https://www.ohiomagazine.com/ohio-life/best-of-ohio/article/best-of-ohio-readers’-ballot-2018.

Pathfinder volunteers assist a bicyclist signing in for the Rita Larson Memorial Ride during the 2017 fund-raising event. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_trailride-1.jpg Pathfinder volunteers assist a bicyclist signing in for the Rita Larson Memorial Ride during the 2017 fund-raising event. Photo submitted by Simon Kenton Pathfinders The highly anticipated new swimming pool at Indian Lake’s State Park Campground opened in summer of 2017. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_IMG_1923-1.jpg The highly anticipated new swimming pool at Indian Lake’s State Park Campground opened in summer of 2017. Ron Brohm | Contributing photographer