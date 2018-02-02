Pets of the Week

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

“Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.” The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) would like to introduce Duke, a 3-year-old shepherd mix who weighs 52 pounds. He came to CCAWL as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. Duke is a lovable, precious, energetic pup who loves to play fetch. He gets along with other dogs and is indifferent to cats. His house training still needs work, but he almost has it down. Duke needs someone who will love him as well as offering patient guidance. He is neutered and has his 1 year Rabies as well as being microchipped. He was heartworm tested negative and is currently on flea and heartworm prevention. Duke is up to date on shots including BiValent Flu, Bordatella, and D2PPL. To adopt Duke, you must have an approved application. The adoption fee is $150.00 cash or credit/debit card only.

Needing help with the cat overpopulation. Feline February is now open. Stop by the Champaign County Animal Welfare League during business hours which are Wednesday through Saturday, 12pm – 5:30pm, and sign up for a $aving$. All cats can be fixed for $25.00, male or female. To find out more, please call 937-834-5236. We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH, 43044.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Winnie. I am a 1-year-old Beagle mix girl. I am all dolled up with my Valentine room and am ready for my new forever family. I weigh about 25 pounds and I am a very quiet girl. I love to play and walk on a leash. They think I might be house trained and I get along great with other dogs. I am up to date on shots and am scheduled to be spayed. My adoption fee is $140. Won’t you please come out and see me? I can go home with you and maybe you have a little Valentine room for me! Even if it is an old blanket for me to curl up on, I will be so grateful. I don’t really need all of the heart props. What I really need is someone to love on me and I will give you my heart. I promise that I will love you back so much you won’t be able to measure it! Come on over and let’s talk about what you need for your new forever 4-legged kid. My starting request is a blanket just big enough for me! Let’s talk 🙂

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Miss Winnie says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Paws Animal Shelter

Doggie:

Hey, remember me? Well, my name is Sonar and I’m here at Paws Animal Shelter in Urbana.

I’m almost 3 years old and I am a lover of every single human I see. I love playing ball, car rides and anything I can do with you. I’m looking for a loving home and a family that I can love completely, please come and visit me. Then take me home.

Kitty:

This beautiful girl named Sophie is at Paws and is still waiting for her new home. Sophie is a very friendly and playful girl with a gorgeous white coat.

She wants nothing more than to curl up on your lap, on your bed or, maybe in your window sill. Sophie gets along with other cats here at the Shelter.

Sophie is current on her vaccinations and has tested negative for feline leukemia. Come in and meet this quiet and sweet girl.

How to visit:

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call Paws at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Lovable Duke is a 3-year-old Shepherd mix ready to be adopted from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_LeagueDogWeb.jpeg Lovable Duke is a 3-year-old Shepherd mix ready to be adopted from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. One-year-old Winnie, a Beagle mix, awaits her forever family at Barely Used Pets. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_BarelyWeb.jpg One-year-old Winnie, a Beagle mix, awaits her forever family at Barely Used Pets. Sonar is the only dog at Paws Animal Shelter. Sonar loves people and needs to go home with someone special this week. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_sonar.jpg Sonar is the only dog at Paws Animal Shelter. Sonar loves people and needs to go home with someone special this week. Sophie is a very friendly and playful girl kitty with a gorgeous white coat. Sophie is current on her vaccinations and has tested negative for feline leukemia. Come in and meet this quiet and sweet girl. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Sophie.jpg Sophie is a very friendly and playful girl kitty with a gorgeous white coat. Sophie is current on her vaccinations and has tested negative for feline leukemia. Come in and meet this quiet and sweet girl.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.