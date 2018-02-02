Health District advises homes be tested for radon

The Champaign Health District encourages homeowners to obtain free radon test kits and to check their homes for this deadly gas.

The National Academy of Sciences has confirmed that radon in homes can cause lung cancer. This naturally occurring gas enters structures from the soil. It can’t be seen or smelled. About half of Ohio homes have elevated radon levels, and high levels are found throughout the state.

To order a free radon test kit, visit the county Health District website at www.champaignhd.com or call 937-484-1606.

Submitted story

Story submitted by the Champaign Health District.

Story submitted by the Champaign Health District.