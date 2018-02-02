‘Bad Art by Good People’ now open for votes

Editor’s note: This is an introductory story to a series of promotional photos of local amateur artists that will be printed in the Urbana Daily Citizen in coming weeks.

A popular local fundraiser that supports local arts returns this year.

The polls are now open for the seventh annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

The artists include Beth Adair, Chili Cook-Off chair; Dawn Allen, Arts Council president; Lin Giampetro, Sarica Manufacturing; Kraig Hissong, West Liberty-Salem Schools; Jamie Houseman, Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital; Melinda Morrison, The Ohio State University Extension Office; Erin Patton, State Farm Insurance; Mark Runyan, Oakview Farm Meats and Hippie and the Farmer; Nicole Rush, St. Paris Public Library; Kristen Sanders, retired CCAC director; Ellen Spinner, Gentle Care Health Center; Marcia Ward, retired educator; Greg Ward, Ward Construction; Dr. Christopher Washington, Urbana University; Nancy Zerkle, The Peoples Savings Bank; and Jim Tressel, former Ohio State football coach.

Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-2010 to a record of 106-22 and led OSU to the national championship in 2002. He is currently president of Youngstown State University.

Tressel’s signed pencil artwork features Brutus Buckeye and the YSU Penguin, and the framed piece includes an autographed photo depicting him from his coaching tenure at Ohio State.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 2, at the Arts Council. Tickets are $25 and include dinner and dessert.

The “bad art” will be auctioned after dinner. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The gold sponsor for the event is Patrick Field/Coppertop.

Silver sponsors include Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, The Bohl Family-in Memory of Betsy Bohl, CRSI, Fonda Lou Eaton, The Peoples Savings Bank, Remax Leading Edge-The V. Patrick Hamilton Group.

Check out the Arts Council’s Facebook page for information leading up to the event – www.facebook.com/CCACUrbana.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.

