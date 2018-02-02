Trevor Burden and Laine Godwin are the January Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem High School. Here are their comments.
Trevor Burden
PARENTS: Lucille and Robert Burden
School Activities and Awards: Basketball, Baseball, and Football
If I were principal for a day: We would just play a bunch of different games.
Favorite school memory: Recess
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Parents and Coaches
Because: They always pushed me to do my best.
Lately, I have been reading: Bleacher Report
My advice to parents: Let your kids live their lives, you can’t learn from your mistakes if you don’t have the opportunity to make them.
My biggest regret: Procrastination
Next year I will be: Majoring in Ag Business at a college that has yet to be determined
Laine Godwin
PARENTS: Shane and Angela Godwin
Activities: NHS, Key club, Link crew, French club, FCCLA, IPad Committee
Awards: NHS, honor roll, scholar athlete
If I were principal for a day: I would allow the High School students to go out for lunch instead of eating the lunch food.
Favorite school memory: All the homecoming dances, prom, and the Friday pep-rallies
People who have been an inspiration to me include:
Mr.Cotrell: I wouldn’t be the soccer player I am today without his coaching. He made me into a better player and was very fun to be around.
Mr. Hollar: He always pushes me to be my best and give 100% effort in every situation in life.
My parents: I wouldn’t be where I am today without them, they are always pushing me to go after my goals and I look up to them as individuals with their great work ethic.
Lately, I have been reading: The articles for my senior paper.
My advice to parents: Let your kids play the sport they want to play, moments like these are unforgettable and can be taken from you at any moment without any sign.
My biggest regret: Always saying that I wanted High School to be over but these have been an unforgettable four years.
Next year I will be: I will attending a four year school to major in accounting and play soccer.
Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.