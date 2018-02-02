Trevor Burden and Laine Godwin are the January Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem High School. Here are their comments.

Trevor Burden

PARENTS: Lucille and Robert Burden

School Activities and Awards: Basketball, Baseball, and Football

If I were principal for a day: We would just play a bunch of different games.

Favorite school memory: Recess

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Parents and Coaches

Because: They always pushed me to do my best.

Lately, I have been reading: Bleacher Report

My advice to parents: Let your kids live their lives, you can’t learn from your mistakes if you don’t have the opportunity to make them.

My biggest regret: Procrastination

Next year I will be: Majoring in Ag Business at a college that has yet to be determined

Laine Godwin

PARENTS: Shane and Angela Godwin

Activities: NHS, Key club, Link crew, French club, FCCLA, IPad Committee

Awards: NHS, honor roll, scholar athlete

If I were principal for a day: I would allow the High School students to go out for lunch instead of eating the lunch food.

Favorite school memory: All the homecoming dances, prom, and the Friday pep-rallies

People who have been an inspiration to me include:

Mr.Cotrell: I wouldn’t be the soccer player I am today without his coaching. He made me into a better player and was very fun to be around.

Mr. Hollar: He always pushes me to be my best and give 100% effort in every situation in life.

My parents: I wouldn’t be where I am today without them, they are always pushing me to go after my goals and I look up to them as individuals with their great work ethic.

Lately, I have been reading: The articles for my senior paper.

My advice to parents: Let your kids play the sport they want to play, moments like these are unforgettable and can be taken from you at any moment without any sign.

My biggest regret: Always saying that I wanted High School to be over but these have been an unforgettable four years.

Next year I will be: I will attending a four year school to major in accounting and play soccer.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

