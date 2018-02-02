The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Urbana. Members present were Pat Detwiler, Kim Snyder, Carol Tong, Jeanne Evans, Judy Brooks, Dona Tullis, Lana Seeberg, Thiesa Dohner, Claudia Foulk, Judi Henson and Peg Neiswander.

Regent Detwiler welcomed members to the annual Chapter Masters Report Session. She then conducted the DAR ritual, which included the American’s Creed, Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem.

President General’s Report: Vice Regent Kim Snyder discussed “fun words” for 2018 as suggested by President General Dillon. These words included Engaged, Connected, Vision, Growth, Teamwork, Communication and Leadership. Are your meetings fun and enjoyable? These assets (“fun words”) are essential to chapter growth and vitality.

Due to illness of National Defense Chair Margaret Denzer, no report was presented.

Chaplain’s Report: Chaplain Rev. Carol Tong offered some thoughts for the 2018 New Year, which emphasized making time to enjoy what is important, such as one’s family.

Secretary’s Report: Regent Detwiler stated minutes of the December 2017 meeting would be available at the February meeting.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 85 persons and 8 prospective members.

Regent’s Report: Regent Detwiler reminded the members who will be attending Continental Congress in June, 2018, in Washington DC, that a next payment for the conference is due. Those members attending include Pat Detwiler, Kim Snyder, Dona Tullis and Judi Henson. Additionally, registration forms for the OSDAR State Conference to be held March 22-25, 2018 in Dublin, Ohio, are available and should be completed as soon as possible.

Regent Detwiler shared a communication from Historian General Virginia Hudson Trader, NSDAR. The letter thanked our chapter for the hard work and dedication to preserving part of history of Ohio’s 13th Governor, Joseph Vance. This Grave Marking event was held October 15, 2017 at Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. In addition, certificates of commendation were shared, including recognition of Urbana Chapter for Achievement Award Level I for 2016 as well as Outstanding Service as VIS State Co-Chair, Kim Snyder.

The chapter members were saddened by the death of member Marjorie Kelch on December 28, 2017. Six members attended her funeral on January 5, 2018, which greatly pleased her family. Memorial contributions may be made to Urbana Chapter DAR.

The remainder of the meeting was spent completing the Chapter Master Report. The meeting was adjourned at 3:50PM.

Hostesses for the afternoon were Pat Detwiler, Lana Seeberg and Kim Snyder.

The next meeting will be held Monday, February 19, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church, Urbana, Ohio.

Submitted by the Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

