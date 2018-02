The Champaign Family YMCA will host its annual Father Daughter Dance 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Y, located at 191 Community Drive. The charge is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. Tickets will be available at the Y until Feb. 2. For info, call the Y at 937-653-9622 or visit www.champaignfamilyymca.org

