Triad Homecoming is this week

Triad High School will be holding its annual Sadie’s winter homecoming festivities this Friday at its home game against Fairbanks. Tip off is at 4:45 p.m. with the freshman game followed by the JV game and then varsity game. Crowning of the Sadie’s King and Queen will be done during intermission of the JV and varsity game. There will be a dance immediately following the game at the school until 11 p.m. The 2018 Sadie’s Court members are: Front row (left to right) Freshman Attendant Abby Walls, Sophomore Attendant Bailey Perry, Junior Attendant Brianna Eaton, Senior Queen Candidate Cassey Poe, Senior Queen Candidate Kiki Zizzo and Senior Queen Candidate Leaira Smith. Back row (left to right) Freshman Attendant Drew Campbell, Sophomore Attendant Andrew O’Neal, Junior Attendant Austin Bails, Senior King Candidate Briley Harlan, Senior King Candidate Hadley LeVan and Senior King Candidate Trevor Instine.

