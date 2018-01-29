Urbana University appoints new security manager

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced the appointment of its new security manager, Enoch (Skip) White, effective Jan. 29.

White has more than 32 years of experience in law enforcement, including expertise in training and threat assessment.

White joined the Columbus Division of Police in 1985 and worked in several departments within the division during his more than three decades of distinguished service. His areas of service within the division included Patrol, Narcotics, Motor Cycle Squad, Recruiting, Human Resources, and with the nationally recognized Columbus SWAT Team. He has received numerous service awards and recognition.

Originally from Cincinnati, he attended The Ohio State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology. He is married and has four children.

Urbana University security is provided by the Department of Campus Safety, which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The team provides routine patrol duties, conducts investigations, responds to emergencies and alarms, issues emergency notifications and secures rooms and buildings.

For more information on campus safety, visit: https://www.urbana.edu/student-life/campus-safety

