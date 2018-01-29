YMCA Youth Bitty Soccer deadline is Saturday

Youth Bitty Soccer at the Champaign Family YMCA for ages 3-6 is both competitive and recreational. Registration deadline for this indoor sport is Saturday.

Ages 3-4 will be grouped into fun clinic-style skills practices on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Jason Randolph, a youth sports coordinator, and parent volunteer coaches will lead the practices.

Ages 5-6 will be split into teams and will play games on Saturdays at 9 or 11 a.m. or noon each week. Practices will be on Tuesday or Thursday evenings (coaches’ choice).

Coaches will meet Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. to receive rosters and review rules. Parents can expect a call from coaches and an email with all league information by Friday, Feb. 9.

Soccer for ages 7-12

Registration for youth soccer for ages 7-12 begins Feb. 10.

For more info, stop at the Y Welcome Center on Community Drive or email ymca@ctcn.net

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

