Hi-Point hosting superintendent coffee chats

BELLEFONTAINE – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is hosting coffee chats around the district so Superintendent Rick Smith, Ed.D., can meet with community members and share information about the district and the 21st century education the career center is providing for 21st century jobs.

In Champaign County, two coffee chats are scheduled on Thursday, March 1. Smith will be at the Spotted Cow Coffeehouse, 927 N. Main St., Urbana, from 8 to 9 a.m. and at the Depot Coffee House, 644 Miami St., Urbana, from 1 to 2 p.m.

The coffee chats are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.ohiohipoint.com/coffee.

By Kelsey Webb

Kelsey Webb is Director of Communications & Public Relations at the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

