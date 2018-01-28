TV show finalist to perform

SPRINGFIELD – Acrobatic dance group DIAVOLO | ARCHITECTURE IN MOTION will perform at the Clark State Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 9, as part of the Club Kuss Series presented by Mary Alice and Steve Neely.

A Top 10 finalist in the 2017 season of “America’s Got Talent,” DIAVOLO uses dance to explore the relationship between the human body and its architectural environment.

Artistic director Jacques Heim steers DIAVOLO’s diverse team of dancers, designers, choreographers and engineers to create visceral and awe-inspiring works that reveal how people are affected emotionally, physically and socially by the spaces they inhabit.

“What we do on stage is like a live abstract painting,” said Heim. “There is no narrative, but strong themes pervade the work, such as human struggle, fear, danger, survival, chaos, order, deconstruction, reconstruction, destiny, destination, faith and love.”

Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center, said DIAVOLO will be presenting the same piece they performed for the finals on “America’s Got Talent.” She describes DIAVOLO as creative, artistic, thrilling and brilliant. “It is a genre unto itself,” she said. “Acrobatic dance.”

Meticulously designed architectural structures serve as the central inspiration for each DIAVOLO performance, enhanced by stylistically varied and intensely physical choreography that has become the hallmark of the company throughout its more than 25-year history.

Tickets to DIAVOLO are available online at ticketmaster.com and start at $34. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 9 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave. in downtown Springfield.

Artistic and acrobatic, DIAVOLO will dance Feb. 9 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_Web-13.jpg Artistic and acrobatic, DIAVOLO will dance Feb. 9 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. Submitted photo

Acrobatic dance group visits Clark State on Feb. 9

Submitted story

Submitted by Clark State Community College

Submitted by Clark State Community College