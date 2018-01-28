Ohio News Briefs

Family organizes athlete heart screenings in honor of son

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio family gave 30 student-athletes free heart screenings in honor of their son who died from an undiagnosed heart condition after hockey practice.

Cleveland.com reports the 4Alec Foundation, named after Alec Kornet, hosted screenings for athletes from Brush High School’s hockey and basketball teams. Each student underwent an electrocardiogram and an echocardiogram, known as a cardiac echo.

Funding for the screenings was covered by donations from Brush’s student government association and mCore, a Columbus company that set up the screenings.

Alec Kornet played hockey and basketball at the Lyndhurst school before his death Feb. 14, 2017.

His mother Stephanie Kornet says they plan to extend screenings to all student-athletes at the school.

Legislators consider outlawing skateboarding behind cars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio legislator has proposed a bill that would outlaw riding a skateboard while holding onto a moving car.

State Rep. Thomas West recently introduced a bill called the Dallas Swogger Act.

The bill is named after a 16-year-old boy who died last year after he was injured while riding a skateboard behind a vehicle.

Skateboards are not addressed in Ohio’s current towing laws.

West says the state should do everything it can to prevent future deaths from the practice sometimes calls “skitching.”

“Skitching” is often done at high speeds in traffic. State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says the activity “can result in the serious injury or death of those involved.”

Ohio State University meets $100 million student aid goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has reached its goal of raising $100 million to help needy students earlier than expected.

The Columbus Dispatch reports university president Michael Drake announced during a speech Thursday that the institution would meet its fundraising commitment when it gives out an additional $40 million in the 2018-19 school year.

Ohio State committed to investing $100 million in aid for low-income students by 2020.

Drake says the $60 million in aid the school has already offered has made a difference to families all across Ohio. Drake says the next aid package will cover tuition for about 3,500 students.

The president says the university is on pace to almost double its $100 million commitment by 2020.

No plan for vote on financial rescue for Ohio nuclear plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state lawmaker says there are no plans to hold more hearings on a proposal to increase electrical bills to help keep Ohio’s two nuclear power plants operating.

Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. has been pushing for the financial rescue that it says is needed to keep the Davis-Besse nuclear plant near Toledo and the Perry plant near Cleveland operating.

The legislation would give FirstEnergy’s plants an extra $180 million a year.

Republican Sen. Bill Beagle leads the Senate’s Public Utilities Committee. He says he doesn’t anticipate taking up a vote on the plan.

A FirstEnergy executive said earlier this week that the plants will likely close without a financial rescue.

The company has been saying the plants can’t compete with cheaper natural gas plants in the current market.