The wide world of sports

Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout speaks to students in Krystal Warren’s Sports Information class at Urbana University earlier this week. Stout has spoken to Warren’s classes for the last three years. Warren invites guest speakers to offer information about real-world applications of their college lessons. Stout provided an interactive lesson on writing sports stories on deadline and the students tried their skills at reporting a practice event. Warren (pictured at right) is a Graham High School graduate and former Urbana Daily Citizen writer who now works at University of Dayton as associate athletic director-athletic communications and contributes her knowledge as an adjunct instructor at Urbana University.

