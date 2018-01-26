Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

My name is Sonar. They call me that ‘cause of my big pointy ears. I’m here at PAWS in Urbana. I am a really good boy and I’ve been talkin’ a lot to Cupid about the possibility of him helpin’ me find a home for Valentines Day. He said he’d kinda’ spread my name around… and I told him I’d sure appreciate that.

Ya see, I’ve been here for lotsa months and I need someone to give me a chance to be the best friend they have ever had.

I am very friendly and sweet. I’m about 2 years old…… I love kids and all humans, no, seriously… I love all humans!

I give lotsa kisses, I walk pretty well on leashes (after I settle a bit), I ride well in the car (I have been on several Adoption Events so I know how to ride in the car) and I smile a lot. I heard the staff and volunteers talking one day and they said I have very soulful eyes…I have no idea what that means but they all smiled at me when they said it (I smiled back). I sometimes ride around with a volunteer from the Shelter and we get ice cream…(but now the ice cream place is closed cause it’s cold outside) …. so now we have to go to another place… and they have hamburgers.. ( I’m not supposed to tell, but she buys me those too).

I don’t get along with a few other dogs, so may need to be the only one in your home. I think that.. really, it’s because I want all the attention and love. I’ve had a pretty bad life so far..and I sure hope that can change.

I have been neutered, (not my idea), I’m all up to date on my vaccines and I am Ready to go home.

I would give anything…anything to have my very own home with you for Valentines Day.

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078, or call Paws at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Looking for a companion? Lily is a terrific cat looking for a good forever home. She is a beautiful, young, black cat. Lily has a great personality and loves to play. She enjoys all sorts of kitty toys and napping in the window. If you are looking for a faithful pet then Lily is just the cat! She is a quiet cat who likes attention. She is up to date on her shots and she is spayed. Lily has been wormed and she tested negative for feline leukemia. She is litter box trained. Please give Lily a chance to be your pal.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

You can’t buy love, but you can rescue it. Flo is here at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League and looking for her first official home. She is a 4-year-old poodle who weighs 14.7 pounds. She came to us from a puppy mill and is needing someone who has patience with house-breaking and socializing. Once you gain her trust, she is a sweet, lovable, loyal dog. Flo is good with other dogs and is indifferent to cats. She would be great with older children who know and understand a dog’s personal space. Flo is spayed, heartworm tested negative and microchipped. She is current on all vaccines including D2PPL, Bordatella, 1 year Rabies, and on flea/heartworm prevention. You must have an approved application to adopt Flo. The adoption fee is $150.00 and you may find the application on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or you may come to our facility during business hours Wednesday through Saturday-12-5pm.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Ivy and I am a 14-week-old Mastiff mix puppy. I weigh 28 pounds. I have already been spayed and have all of my shots and rabies vaccine. I was an owner surrender. Since I am still just a puppy, I will need to be house trained. Please come out and see me! I am, as they tell me, super cute!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Miss Ivy says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

