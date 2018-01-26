Graham Middle School student involvement soars

ST. PARIS – Research continually shows that students who are involved in co-curricular activities are more engaged in their learning and perform at a higher level than those not involved. According to Assistant Principal Nick Guidera, “Graham Middle School staff has taken that research to heart and have become advisers to new organizations.”

GMS currently offers 16 co-curricular student organizations, with 389 students involved. These numbers do not reflect additional student athletic involvement. “Our goal is 100% student involvement. We want each student attached to at least one meaningful activity”, says Chad Lensman, principal of GMS.

Ten of the activity programs are new within the last two school years. Here are all the current co-curricular offerings at GMS: FFA, Lego Robotics, Girls Who Code, Energy Team, LEO Service Club, National History Bee, Junior Bee Keepers, Choir, Falcon Ink, Falcon Fly, Power of the Pen, Invention League, National Junior Honor Society, Recycling Club, and Band.

“We are excited that we can offer these opportunities to our students without adding new financial or staffing resources.” In every case a group of interested students and a dedicated staff member made these activities come to life.”

“We serve about 450 students at GMS. To have almost every student involved in a club, activity or sport, speaks to the culture of inclusion we are building at the Graham Local Schools”, states Superintendent Kirk Koennecke. “Middle school students across the country struggle with increased mental health issues, poverty issues, and social and emotional challenges. Connecting students with caring adults in productive ways creates game changers in the lives of our students over time.”

Submitted by the Graham school district.

