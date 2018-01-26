Posted on by

Urbana Students of the Month


Brooklyn Robbins is Urbana North Elementary’s Student of the Month. She is shown here with Mrs. Petry-Brisley.


Submitted photos

Urbana High School freshman Grace Doyle is a January Student of the month.


Submitted photos

Urbana High School freshman Isabelle Laughbaum is a January Student of the Month.


Submitted photos

