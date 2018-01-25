Visitors Bureau promotes county at travel show

The Champaign County Visitors Bureau, a committee of the Champaign County Chamber, represented the community at the AAA Great Vacations Travel Show in Columbus on Jan. 19-21. The Visitors Bureau was one of over 150 vendors offering information on attractions and events from destinations around Ohio and across the country.

The Visitors Bureau estimates more than 10,000 attendees stopped for information on Champaign County. Representatives of the Visitors Bureau committee handed out community guides, event listings and brochures on local destinations and attractions. Travel show attendees were encouraged to sign up for the Visitors Bureau email list for their chance to win a Champaign County “getaway package” worth over $300.

The mission of the Visitors Bureau is to promote Champaign County as a premier destination of leisure travel, highlighting the area’s historical, cultural and recreational attractions. As a member of the “Ohio Has IT!” group travel network, the Visitors Bureau was able to nominate area attractions to be included in the 2018 travel guide. Among many nominations, the Champaign Aviation Museum was selected to be featured in the guide. The Visitors Bureau also distributes the annual Champaign County events brochure, available now at the Chamber & Visitors Bureau office on North Main Street.

The Visitors Bureau is in the early stages of planning a one-day tour of the community for area tour operators (known as a “fam tour” – short for “familiarization”) and will be featuring area attractions and destinations to encourage group travel to Champaign County.

For more information on the Visitors Bureau, including ways to get involved, call the Chamber office at 937-653-5764.

Chamber Coordinator and Visitors Bureau representative Susie Koennecke stands in the Champaign County Visitors Bureau booth at the AAA Travel Show in Columbus. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_Web-12.jpg Chamber Coordinator and Visitors Bureau representative Susie Koennecke stands in the Champaign County Visitors Bureau booth at the AAA Travel Show in Columbus. Submitted photo

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

