Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital hosts blood drive

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital will sponsor a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Look for the American Red Cross Bloodmobile in the front lot of Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St.

The blood drive is open to the public and the entire process from registration to refreshments takes about one hour and 15 minutes. Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds and feel healthy.

“One in seven people entering a hospital needs blood and those who most often receive donations are patients having surgery or undergoing treatment for cancer or an inherited blood disorder,” said Jamie Houseman, president, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. “One donation can save three lives. We invite you to participate in this meaningful community blood drive.”

Donors can schedule blood donation today. Reserve your preferred appointment time by calling 800-RED-CROSS. The sponsor code is MercyH. On Feb. 13, donors must have two forms of ID with them, as well as a current list of any prescriptions and over-the-counter medications they take.

To learn more about the donation process and see a list of tips for a successful experience, visit the official American Red Cross Blood website at https://www.redcrossblood.org/donating-blood.

