Annual bowling fundraiser to help local charities

The annual T&K Bowling Party fundraiser (formerly known as the T&T Bowling Party hosted by Tim and Tonya West) is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at Southwest Bowling Center in Urbana. This year’s proceeds will benefit Junior Achievement Champaign County and at least one other Champaign County beneficiary.

The cost is $30 per couple, and registration forms and payment are due by Friday, Jan. 26. Registration forms are available at Southwest Bowling Center and other local businesses. For more info, call 937-215-5483 or 937-581-8264.

Submitted story

Submitted by T&K Bowling Party organizers.

Submitted by T&K Bowling Party organizers.