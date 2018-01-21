2 with local roots join UPD

The Urbana Police Division has two new faces and each graduated last week from law enforcement training.

On Friday afternoon, a graduation of the 138th Basic Police Officer School was held at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy. Thirty-eight new law enforcement officers from around the state made up this class, including new Urbana Police officers James Dunn and Samuel Harris.

Dunn and Harris were hired in August of 2017 and have been attending the 22-week academy since August 17.

“We are very proud of James and Samuel their accomplishments in attaining state certification and joining our agency,” said Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell in a prepared statement to the media.

Dunn, 29, is a graduate of Triad High School and the Ohio State University, and served four years in the United States Navy. He and his wife Jenn are the parents of two children and reside in Logan County.

Harris, 23, is a 2013 graduate of Urbana High School. He and his wife Sarah reside in Urbana.

During the academy, the officers were trained in over 150 related topics, including:

· Community Relations

· Constitutional law and arrest, search and seizure

· Criminal investigation techniques

· Emergency vehicle operations

· First Aid and CPR

· Physical fitness

· Public Speaking

· Speed measuring devices

· Standardized field sobriety testing

· Traffic laws and traffic crash investigation

· Weapons qualifications and self-defense tactics

· 21st Century policing objectives

More than 300 people attended the graduation ceremonies. Dunn and Harris each had their families in attendance. Also representing the Urbana Police Division and the city of Urbana at there ceremony were Lingrell, UPD Lieutenant Josh Jacobs, Mayor Bill Bean and Director of Administration Kerry Brugger.

Today, Jan. 22, the new officers will begin their 11-week Field Training Program with the police division. Once completed, they will be assigned to a patrol shift.

The police division is beginning a new hiring phase to replace a recently retired officer, Steve Molton. Applications to become an Urbana police officer are being accepted through March 2, 2018. Applications may be obtained at the Municipal Building, 205 S. Main St., or, online at the City of Urbana website, www.urbanaohio.com.

Pictured from left are Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, Officer Sam Harris, Chief Matt Lingrell, Officer James Dunn, and Director of Administration Kerry Brugger. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_New-UPD.jpg Pictured from left are Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, Officer Sam Harris, Chief Matt Lingrell, Officer James Dunn, and Director of Administration Kerry Brugger. Submitted photo

One is a Triad grad, the other a UHS alum