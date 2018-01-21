UU hosts author at ‘brown bag lunch’ Jan. 24

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host a brown bag lunch Author Discussion and Book Signing with Katherine B. Freeman on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from noon to 1 p.m.

The faith-based author has written two books: “Color Us Jesus” and “God’s Grace and Mercy.”

Freeman, the seventh of 11 siblings, was raised in a small community outside Cincinnati and at the age of 11 moved to Covington, Kentucky. She graduated from Withrow High School and spent the next several years in secretarial positions. In 1987 she became a born again Christian. She returned to school and received an associate degree in Business Administration. She currently lives in Fairfield, Ohio and works at Valvoline Oil Company. She stays busy working as church secretary for the House Of Prayer in Elmwood, OH, and is a soon to be ordained minister. She is the editor of her church children’s and adult booklets and teaches Sunday school to new members. Her hobbies include reading, writing, scrabble, most craft activities and sewing. She likes to travel to see new places and people.

She was introduced to the wonders of reading at the age of 11 by her mother who handed her a book called ‘Trixie Beldon Mysteries’ and said, “You can read a book and never leave your room, but see the world.” Out of her hunger for reading a passion for writing stirred in Freeman that led her to put the thoughts ignited in her mind onto paper.

All are invited to the brown bag lunch. Freeman books are available for purchase at the Urbana University Bookstore.

Reading the Landscape open poetry and prose reading

UU will host an open poetry and prose reading at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, in the campus library. The event is being organized by the English Honors Society Sigma Tau Delta and the Champaign Land Preservation, a non-profit organization.

Community members are invited to read their original or favorite poem, passage of prose, or to listen to others express the landscape. All experience levels are welcome to participate or to simply connect with local writers.

For more information contact Samantha Kapp-Williamson, Samantha.kappwillaimson@urbana.edu.

Read and hear landscape poetry, prose Feb. 7

Submitted by Urbana University.

