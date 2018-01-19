Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

My name is Peaches and I am searching for my new home for the New Year. I am a 2 1/2-year-old Domestic Short Hair kitty who would love to be your constant companion. I don’t need much, just love and “lap time.” I love to play and chase little balls and then snuggle and nap. I get along with other kitty’s very well, so if you have a kitty brother or sister for me…. that would be great!

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Hi folks, my name is Spooky. I’m a very handsome Lab/Shepherd mix boy and that’s a darned good mix. The staff and volunteers, here at PAWS, say I am a “sweetheart.” I’m not sure what that means, but they always pet me while they use that word, so I guess it’s good. I am only a year and 1/2 old, so I’m full of energy, love and willing to learn anything you want to teach me. I’m a smart boy… you’ll see.

I’m up to date on all my vaccines. I’m heart worm negative, neutered and ready to find my new family..I love to go for walks, play, fetch or just lay quietly by your feet.

I like most other dogs and I love all you humans. I sure look forward to meeting you…… please come and see me at PAWS. I’ll be waiting for you.

Stop by Paws Animal Shelter located at 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or call Paws Animal Shelter at 937-653-6233. The Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m., Sunday and Monday-closed. You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Buddy Bob and a good Samaritan found me in the southern part of Champaign County. My owner was never found, so here I am looking for a new forever home. I am a Dachshund mix weighing 16 pounds and they think I’m around 2 years old. I am up to date on vaccinations and heartworm negative. I walk well on a leash and they say I might even be house trained. I get along with the other dogs and don’t mind the children that come in to the rescue. I am scheduled to be neutered. Won’t you please come out and see me? And maybe we can even go home together?

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Buddy Bob says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Love is a four-legged word. Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) would like for you to meet Queenie, a 4-year-old Australian Cattle Dog (ACD) who weighs 45 pounds. Queenie came to us from an Amish Farm and is looking for her forever home. She is a very loving, smart girl, but may be shy at first. Queenie is crate trained but not house trained. True to her breed, Queenie is quite intelligent and it won’t take too much for a patient owner to train her. Queenie is dog friendly and indifferent to cats. She also does very well with children but would enjoy a dog-savvy child who knows and respects a dog’s space. Australian Cattle Dogs thrive on being a part of a family. With love and patience, Queenie would warm-up quickly and be a loving and loyal dog to have in your household. You must have approved application and adoption fee is $150.00. As with all CCAWL pets, Queenie is spayed, fully vaccinated with Bordetella, 1 year Rabies, D2PPL, Bivalent Flu, and microchipped. She’s been heartworm tested negative and is on Heart worm and flea prevention as well.

Looking for a place to get your cat spayed or neutered? Feline February is happening at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League for $25.00, male or female, domestic or stray, during the month of February. Don’t miss out on this great deal! For more information, please contact CCAWL at 937-834-5236 during normal business hours which are Wednesday through Saturday, 12-5pm. Memberships are also available which allows access to our facility such as indoor and outdoor dog park, grooming facility, trails and agility course and many more. We are located at 3858 State Route 56 Mechanicsburg.

Playful and snuggly, 2 1/2-year-old Peaches awaits her new owner(s) to walk through the doors of PAWS Animal Shelter. Spooky is a Lab/Shepherd boy currently living at PAWS Animal Shelter, but anxious for someone to know he'll make a great addition to the family and take him home. A kind person transported this stray Dachshund-mix stray from the southern part of the county to Barely Used Pets, where he has been dubbed Buddy Bob and is ready for a new home. Four-year-old Queenie, an Australian Cattle Dog, seeks loving owner(s). Get to know her at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

