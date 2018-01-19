Graham hosts its ‘Community Partners‘

Students at Graham Middle School helped host a “Community Partners” luncheon on Friday. The event was an invitation to local organizations who are part of Graham Local Schools’ outreach to regional employers and other vital services. During the luncheon and tour of the building, Graham students demonstrated some of their new learning tools, explained the school’s philosophy of teamwork and inclusion and noted innovative designs of recycled materials used in the school as pieces of art work. In the photo, sixth-grader Teagan Setty (left) explains how The Giving Loft is a collection of gently-used clean clothing formed to assist families at Graham who suffer hardships, such as house fires and other disasters. The Giving Loft was conceived and created during a student service day last year and has already assisted families in the district. Also pictured in the photo is student Ellie McDaniel.

