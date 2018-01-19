Graham Middle School holds STEAM Showcase

ST. PARIS – Graham Middle School students held their first “STEAM” Showcase Night on Dec. 13. “S.T.E.A.M.” is an acronym for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.” Many students had projects on display from several of these content areas of their choosing.

Staff helped students prepare and display over 50 projects. Several students provided live demonstrations and presentations on their learning. There were nearly 60 guests in attendance throughout the program. The next Graham STEAM Showcase has been tentatively scheduled for March 15.

“STEAM Showcases creates a crucial future ready component for our students,” said Nick Guidera, assistant principal of GMS. “Students not only display their mastery projects, but also focus on soft skills employers are seeking as these students are expected to present to audience members, and interview others.”

Graham Local Schools has been heavily involved in introducing STEAM culture to its elementary and middle schools the past year. Superintendent Kirk Koennecke is one of two superintendent members of the state’s STEM committee, and several of Graham’s teachers and administrators are currently involved in the Ohio Department of Education‘s innovation project, a free professional development program aimed at spreading STEM across the state.

Koennecke cited Career Gears system as the driving force behind the work. “GrahamSTEAM is really about connecting learning to career pathways. The work going on at our elementary and middle schools connects with our Career Gears goals to highlight relevant, in demand career paths we have available at GHS. We know that the earlier we can hook more boys and girls into these types of pathways with engaging problem-based learning, the sooner they will personalize their own learning to realize their career goals.”

Submitted story

Information from Graham Local Schools.

