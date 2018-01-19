UHS cheerleaders earn 3rd place

The Urbana High School Competition cheerleaders competed at the Ohio Athletics Committee State Championships and earned 3rd place in the Small/Large Intermediate Division. Members of the team are, front row, Taje Mack, Maginta Grim, Cortney Kiser, Ayanna Chavers, Megan Ridder, back row, Madi Jordan, Mari Artis, Brayden Andrews, Ally Pierce and Mary Habodasz. They are coached by Jenny Payne and Amy Russell. They will be back in action when they compete at The Ohio State University on Jan. 21.

