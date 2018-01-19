The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. at the Urbana Country Club for the annual Christmas luncheon. Thirty-one chapter members were in attendance as well as associate members Linda Katon and Glenna Kadel from the Lagonda Chapter, and Kathy Bentley from the Marion Chapter. Kathy Bentley is state director of Lineage Research. It was a pleasure to welcome guests Charity Collier and Maxine Woel.

Regent Pat Detwiler greeted those present and asked Chaplain Rev. Carol Tong to offer the blessing for the meal. All then enjoyed a delicious Colonial Christmas Luncheon served on beautifully decorated tables. Following the meal, our Christmas joy was enhanced by glorious music played by The Valley Horns.

Regent Detwiler recognized nine Urbana Chapter members for years of membership. This included Fonda Lou Eaton 50 years and Nancy Myers 40 years. In addition, Janet Anderson, Dianne Burroughs, Carolyn Foss, Claudia Foulk, Mary Pollock, Becky Shultz and Dolly Wisma were honored for 10 years of service.

Judi Henson was called upon to bring a very special and exciting announcement before the group. Following two years of the application process, Unique Stone of Rockingham, North Carolina has been approved by the NSDAR Executive Board as an authorized firm to reproduce the DAR insignia on Historical and Commemorative Markers and Member Markers. This company will be able to offer cast stone markers for NSDAR members. Unique Stone has joined a list of only ten other companies that are approved by the NSDAR for the purchase of markers for NSDAR members. Doug Henson, Judi’s son, is the owner of Unique Stone which produces hand poured and crafted historical and antique reproductions of lawn and garden statuary.

Regent Pat Detwiler proceeded with the opening DAR ritual.

President General’s Report: Vice Regent Snyder informed the members that a Ceremonial Tree Planting was held at Independence National Historical Park in November. It marked the planting of the first of two of the seventy-six trees donated by DAR. She also reported that the sixteenth annual Christmas Open House at DAR Memorial Continental Hall was held December 6, 2017. In addition, Vice Regent Snyder gave an update regarding a commemoration to be held at the WWII Memorial to honor the seventy-sixth anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

National Defense Report: Margaret Denzer reported that the Flanders Fields Red Poppy was first created as a symbol of Remembrance by an American professor, Miss Moina Belle Michael on November 9, 1918.

Chaplain’s Report: Chaplain Rev. Carol Tong read scripture telling the Christmas story.

Secretary’s Report: The minutes of the November meeting were approved as written.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 86, 9 associate members and 8 prospective members. A new Junior member, Megan Snyder, was accepted December 8, 2017. The resignation of Michelle Gier was reported.

Historian’s Report: Historian Janet Ebert presented information on The Heritage Project, a cemetery project co-sponsored by Urbana Chapter DAR, Champaign County Historical Society and the Bullskin Trail Boy Scouts. She also invited Urbana Chapter members who wish to sing in a group to stay following the meeting to rehearse some WWI music. In addition, Historian Ebert presented a gift for our library to Librarian, Lana Seeberg. It is a book titled Ohio Society of Daughters of The American Revolution 1946-1978 and was given by Associate Member and former OSDAR Chaplain, Robin Lee Rose.

Regent’s Report: Regent Detwiler encouraged members to officially submit their volunteer hours on the NSDAR website. Our chapter’s hours are 1000 less than 2016 total. She thanked Col. Robert D. Pollock for having been our speaker for the November 18, 2017 Veteran’s Day Program.

Mary Pollock thanked members for their extremely generous giving of personal items for our veterans served by the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Vice Regent Report: Kim Snyder reported that we now have 100 points for the OSDAR Honor Roll. In regard to the America 250 Project, the goal is to increase membership by 10% each year. For our Chapter, that would be 9 new members per year. Vice Regent Snyder offered her assistance for anyone interested in taking the very informative New Members Course. In addition, she reported that currently there are 3 prospective members for CAR.

Public Relations Report: Becky Shultz mentioned the great local coverage on the Vance Grave Marking Project from Urbana Daily Citizen. All information on the event has been submitted to OSDAR.

New Business: Regent Pat Detwiler noted that it will be very important to attend the January meeting as we will be completing the CMR. Officers and committee chairs were encouraged to pick up their portion of the CMR and have them completed for this meeting. It was announced that OSDAR State Conference would be held March 23-25, 2018 at the Columbus Marriott Northwest, Dublin, Ohio. Delegates for this conference will be Pat Detwiler, Kim Snyder, Judi Henson, Dona Tullis and Jeanne Evans. Alternates will be Margaret Denzer and Becky Shultz. Regent Detwiler encouraged any members to register for the Continental Congress which will be held in Washington DC June 18-24, 2018. Applications were made available to members and it was stressed that registration must be completed within the week. Further new business included the election of Judi Henson, Lana Seeberg and Judy Brooks to serve as Nominating Committee members.

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:25PM.

Hostesses responsible for the lovely Christmas table decorations were Margaret Denzer and Theisa Dohner.

Submitted by Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

